State Street Corp Sells 56,444 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,365,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,230,000 after acquiring an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.19.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.38 and a 200 day moving average of $276.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,779.40 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

