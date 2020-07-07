Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $60.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

