Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

