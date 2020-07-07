T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 665,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.46% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $1,212,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

