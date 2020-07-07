Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

