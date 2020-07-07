The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 132,570 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

