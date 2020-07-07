The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

