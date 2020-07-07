The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 90,043 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,043 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $71,214,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,296,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.93, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $30.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

