Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

