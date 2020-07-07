Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $41.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 102.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.