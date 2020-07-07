Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 172,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Square were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,975 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 188.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

