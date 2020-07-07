UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar acquired 782 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

