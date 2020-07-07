Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $5,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UN opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

Several research firms recently commented on UN. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

