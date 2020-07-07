Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $210.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

