Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.36% of Veracyte worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Veracyte by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 695,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

