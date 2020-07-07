Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,393,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Verisign by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Verisign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 483,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Cfra lifted their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.