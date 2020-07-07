Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $4.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.81. Viewray has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $344.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 209,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Viewray by 207.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viewray by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,200,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 1,750,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

