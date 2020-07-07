Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,299,000 after acquiring an additional 272,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.87.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.