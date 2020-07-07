Windsor Group LTD Acquires 296 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

