Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 187,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,016.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

