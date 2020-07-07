Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after buying an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $446,977,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE BK opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

