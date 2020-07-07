Windsor Group LTD Buys Shares of 1,316 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 9.8% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 284.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $176.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $181.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.60.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

