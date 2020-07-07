Windsor Group LTD Buys Shares of 2,381 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $296,913,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CSFB raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.