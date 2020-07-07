Windsor Group LTD Has $263,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,170,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

