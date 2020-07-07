Windsor Group LTD Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Linde were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,162.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Linde by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Linde stock opened at $224.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.