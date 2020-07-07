Windsor Group LTD Has $365,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $665.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

