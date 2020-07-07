Windsor Group LTD Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,864,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 755,030 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 569,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,243.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 378,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.