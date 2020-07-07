Windsor Group LTD Invests $201,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $262,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.81.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,371.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,541.10 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,228.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $939.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $700.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.