Windsor Group LTD Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,029 shares of company stock valued at $927,633 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

