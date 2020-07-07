Windsor Group LTD Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,167,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of VB opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.54.

