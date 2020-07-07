Windsor Group LTD Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $252.19 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $218.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

