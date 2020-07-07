Windsor Group LTD Purchases Shares of 538 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock worth $121,517,395. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.74.

NYSE NOW opened at $416.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $425.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.