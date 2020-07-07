Windsor Group LTD Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Cummins were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.13.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

