Windsor Group LTD Sells 137 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $246.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average is $245.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

