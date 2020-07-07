Windsor Group LTD Sells 57 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.68 and its 200 day moving average is $385.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

