Windsor Group LTD Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9,426.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 772,426 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

