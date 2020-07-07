Zacks: Analysts Expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.39). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $94,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,650 shares of company stock worth $23,737,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mongodb by 42.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mongodb by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mongodb by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mongodb by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

