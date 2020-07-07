Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

