Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

