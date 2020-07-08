14,200 Shares in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of AKRO opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

