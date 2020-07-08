27,395 Shares in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,395 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Sunrun by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 4,003 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $58,443.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.78, a PEG ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

