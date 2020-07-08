551,705 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 551,705 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

