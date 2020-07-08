64,508 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

