9,792 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 162.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.