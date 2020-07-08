Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trex by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,568.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of TREX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.71. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $132.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

