Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 25,172 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.