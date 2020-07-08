Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 28,132 E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

