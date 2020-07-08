Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $875,000 Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 346,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

BGCP stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

