Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $956,000 Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIM opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

