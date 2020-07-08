Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Match Group by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 22,540.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $486,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $91.56 and a one year high of $108.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

